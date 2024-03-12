Factors Influencing Infections in Indwelling Tunneled Pleural Catheters

The following is a summary of “Indwelling tunneled pleural catheter infections and host-related factors,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Makkar et al.

Malignant pleural effusions (MPE) stand as a prevalent and consequential presentation of metastatic disease, accounting for approximately 15% of cases and commonly associated with lung, breast, and gynecological cancers, lymphoma, and malignant mesotheliomas. Signifying an advanced stage of cancer, MPE typically heralds a median survival ranging between 3 to 12 months. Within the armamentarium of therapeutic options for managing MPE, including therapeutic thoracentesis, pleurodesis, oncologic treatment, and best supportive care, indwelling tunneled pleural catheters (IPCs) emerge as a clinically pertinent choice, offering tangible benefits that position them favorably as a first-line intervention. IPCs boast a favorable safety profile characterized by rare and manageable complications, although concerns persist regarding infectious sequelae, a primary apprehension shared by clinicians and patients alike.

Despite the overall low incidence rate of pleural catheter-related infections, hovering around 5%, and a negligible mortality rate of 0.29%, the lack of comprehensive insights into the host-related factors predisposing patients to such infections underscores a critical gap in the existing literature. Thus, this retrospective study aims to bridge this lacuna by meticulously gathering data on patients subjected to IPC placement for MPE, specifically focusing on elucidating potential risk factors associated with infectious complications stemming from IPC placement. Through a comprehensive analysis of these data, this study provides invaluable insights into the intricate interplay between host factors and IPC-related infections, thereby informing clinical practice and optimizing patient outcomes in the management of MPE.

