Factors Influencing Sentinel Node Mapping Failure in Endometrial Cancer

Photo Credit: kjpargeter

The following is a summary of “Predictors for sentinel lymph node mapping failure using indocyanine green injection in apparent early stages of endometrial cancer: A single-center prospective study,” published in the April 2025 issue of International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics by Bretová et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze predictive factors for sentinel lymph node (SLN) mapping failure in apparent early-stage endometrial cancer using intracervical indocyanine green (ICG) injection.

They analyzed data from June 2019 to August 2023, including all individuals with apparent early-stage (FIGO [International Federation of Gynecology & Obstetrics] 2009 stage I or II) endometrial cancer scheduled for sentinel node biopsy were consecutively included. A 4–6 mL ICG injection was administered superficially and deeply into the cervical tissue at the 3- and 9 o’clock positions. Clinical, surgical, and histopathological data were collected. Univariable and multivariable regression analyses were performed.

The results showed that 225 individuals met the eligibility criteria. In univariable analysis, body mass index (BMI; P = 0.036), FIGO 2009 stage (P = 0.019), and myoma (P = 0.017) were significant predictors of SLN mapping failure. However, multivariable logistic regression analysis identified only myoma (P = 0.031) as a statistically significant factor. For bilateral mapping failure, BMI (P = 0.021) and FIGO 2009 stage (P = 0.046) were significant in univariable analysis. Multivariable analysis further identified BMI (P = 0.007) and age (P = 0.004) as independent predictors of bilateral failure.

Investigators concluded that higher BMI and age had been statistically significant independent factors for bilateral sentinel node mapping failure in early-stage endometrial cancer.

Source: obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ijgo.70123