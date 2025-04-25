Factors Influencing Sick Leave Prescriptions in General Medicine

Photo Credit: Nortonrsx

The following is a summary of “Sick leave prescriptions in general medicine: results from the ECOGEN study,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Bègue et al.

Sick leave impacts both individuals and society, making it crucial to understand the factors influencing prescriptions for better effectiveness.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to describe general medicine consultations resulting in sick leave prescriptions.

They conducted the ECOGEN study from November 2011 to April 2012 in France, analyzing 10,271 general medicine consultations. The study focused on non-retired patients aged 18 to 65, considering patient and general practitioners (GP) characteristics, consultation details, and health issues.

The results showed that 16.5% of consultations resulted in sick leave prescriptions. Older patients received fewer prescriptions, while laborers had higher rates. Longer consultations were linked to lower prescription rates. Sick leave prescriptions varied by health issue, with higher rates for musculoskeletal, digestive, respiratory, social, and psychiatric problems.

Investigators highlighted the importance of understanding the factors influencing sick leave prescriptions. The study provided valuable insights despite its short duration, suggesting the need for further qualitative research.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-025-02712-5