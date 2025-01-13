Factors Influencing Telehealth Satisfaction Among Liver and Kidney Transplant Recipients.

Solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients now have widespread access to telehealth, but the factors influencing their satisfaction still need to be understood. This cross-sectional study explored potential contributors to telehealth satisfaction among SOT recipients, including liver, kidney, and simultaneous liver-kidney recipients. A total of 136 adult SOT recipients completed an online survey. The survey assessed telehealth satisfaction, previous telehealth experiences, including confidence levels and the need for assistance from others, electronic health literacy (eHealth literacy), perceived physical and mental health status, and cognitive function, along with demographic and clinical characteristics. The multivariate regression backward selection method was used to identify potential factors contributing to telehealth satisfaction. Participants had a mean age of 60.1 years (standard deviation [] = 10.5) and were, on average, 92 months post-transplant ( = 99.9). The mean telehealth satisfaction score was 5.3 out of 7 ( = 1.2), indicating positive satisfaction with telehealth. However, lower telehealth satisfaction was associated with poor confidence in communicating with providers via telehealth, lower eHealth literacy, better perceived cognitive function, and a prolonged time since SOT (adjusted = 0.49). SOT recipients who perceive vulnerability in online technology, report better perceived cognitive function, and are farther out from their SOT may exhibit lower satisfaction with telehealth. When considering telehealth for transplant care, clinicians should prioritize addressing the specific concerns and challenges of SOT recipients who may perceive telehealth unfavorably.

