To investigate the influencing factors of ultrasound-guided HIFU (USgHIFU) ablation for adenomyosis with a non-perfused volume ratio (NPVR)≥50%.

A total of 299 patients with adenomyosis who underwent USgHIFU ablation were enrolled. Quantitative signal intensity (SI) analysis was performed on T2WI and dynamic enhancement type. The energy efficiency factor (EEF) was defined as the ultrasound energy delivered for ablating 1 mm of tissue. NPVR ≥ 50% was used as the criterion for technical success. Adverse effects and complications were recorded. Logistic regression analyses of variables were conducted to identify the factors affecting NPVR ≥ 50%.

The median NPVR was 53.5% (34.7%). There were 159 cases in the NPVR ≥ 50% group and 140 cases in the NPVR < 50% group. The EEF in NPVR < 50.0% group was significantly higher than that in NPVR ≥ 50% group ( < 0.05). The incidence of intraoperative adverse effects and postoperative adverse events in the NPVR < 50% group were higher than those in the NPVR ≥ 50% group ( < 0.05 for both). Logistic regression analysis showed that abdominal wall thickness, SI difference on T2WI between adenomyosis and rectus abdominis, and enhancement type on T1WI were protective factors for NPVR ≥ 50% ( < 0.05), while the history of childbirth was an independent risk factor ( < 0.001).

Compared with NPVR < 50%, NPVR ≥ 50% did not increase the intraprocedural and postprocedural adverse reactions. The possibility of NPVR ≥ 50% was higher in patients with thinner abdominal walls, showed slight enhancement of adenomyosis on T1WI, with a history of childbirth, or in whom the SI difference on T2WI between adenomyosis and rectus abdominis was more minor.

