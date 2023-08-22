Factors Linked to Incidental Retinal Emboli in the Adult Population of the United States

The following is a summary of “Factors associated with Incidental Retinal Emboli in the US Adult Population,” published in the August 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Teebagy, et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to analyze the prevalence of retinal emboli in the US and identify risk factors using a national survey. This cross-sectional study used data from the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). They included all adults aged ≥ 40 years.

The study included 5,764 participants (53% female). Retinal emboli were identified in fundus photos, and their association with sociodemographic, lifestyle, and clinical factors (age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, income, smoking, alcohol use, body mass index (BMI), hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, and history of cardiovascular disease) was investigated using logistic regression.

Results showed incidental retinal emboli in 0.7% (39/5764) individuals. Prevalence rose with age was 0.1% (40-49), 1.4% (≥70). There were no sex or race/ethnicity differences. Factors linked to emboli (adjusted for age, sex) underweight BMI (OR, 7.24; 95% CI, 1.06-49.3), current smoking (OR, 6.16; 95% CI, 1.49-25.5), low income (OR, 4.41; 95% CI, 1.3-15.0), hypertension (OR, 2.67; 95% CI, 1.31-5.44).

The study found the prevalence of retinal emboli increases with age in the US adult population, regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity. Further research into the link between socioeconomic and nutritional status and retinal emboli could help identify people with underlying cardiovascular risk.

