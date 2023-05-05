The following is a summary of “Factors Associated With Adverse Outcomes in Uveitis Related to Spondyloarthritis: Development of an Outcome Score (SpA-U),” published in the April 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Santos, et al.

Due to the lack of validated outcome measures, evaluating the efficacy and resistance to treatment and determining the factors linked to unfavorable outcomes can be complex in uveitis associated with spondylarthritis (SpA). Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to create an outcome score, SpA-U, in individuals with uveitis related to SpA and to identify the factors associated with adverse outcomes in patients undergoing systemic treatment for uveitis.

The SpA-U outcome score was determined by considering the best-corrected visual acuity, inflammation in the anterior chamber, macular edema and posterior chamber inflammation, global assessment, and refractoriness to treatment. Linear regression was utilized to investigate the factors linked to adverse outcomes in uveitis. Marginal averages and standard errors were presented with linear regression coefficients and 95% CIs for categorical factors, while averages and standard deviations were reported with linear regression coefficients and 95% CIs for continuous factors. Two regression coefficients were reported for each variable, one unadjusted and one adjusted for age at diagnosis and sex.

The study involved 197 uveitis outbreaks, with 62 outbreaks (31%) being categorized as severe, 42 as moderate (21%), and 93 as mild (47%) based on the definition and construction of the outcome score. The results of the linear regression model revealed that uveitis activity was more severe in patients with a smoking history (β = 0.34), axial and peripheral involvement (β = 0.43), Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score >2.1 (β = 0.45), positive HLA-B27 (β = 0.29), female sex (β = 0.19), patients with elevated C-reactive protein (β = 0.002), and bilateral ocular involvement (β = 0.32). At the same time, shorter disease evolution (β = −0.02) was associated with less severe uveitis activity.

To sum up, the study developed an outcome score SpA-U that integrated ocular inflammatory activity, visual acuity, global assessment, and refractoriness to treatment and identified the factors linked to unfavorable outcomes in patients with uveitis related to SpA.

Source: journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2023/04000/Factors_Associated_With_Adverse_Outcomes_in.4.aspx