FRIDAY, July 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For individuals on hemodialysis, a factory-calibrated continuous glucose monitor (CGM) appears to be reasonably accurate, according to a study published in the July issue of Diabetes Care.

Orianne Villard, Ph.D., from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and colleagues examined the accuracy of a factory-calibrated CGM by using venous blood glucose measurements (vBGM) during hemodialysis sessions and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) at home among 20 participants on hemodialysis.

The researchers found that the mean absolute relative difference of the CGM was 13.8 and 14.4 percent, respectively, for CGM- to SMBG-matched pairs (684) and for CGM- to vBGM-matched pairs (624), respectively, during hemodialysis sessions. Overall, 98.7 and 100 percent of the pairs were in the Parkes error grid A/B zones (clinically accurate or no risk from error), respectively. The median time in range was 38.5 percent throughout 181 days of CGM monitoring, with 28.7 percent of the time >250 mg/dL.

“We highlight the accuracy and clinical relevance of a factory-calibrated CGM (Dexcom G6-Pro) in outpatients on hemodialysis,” the authors write. “Our data open the door to further development and practical use by patients and health care professionals, after regulatory approvals, to achieve better glycemic assessment and control.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to pharmaceutical and medical device companies, including Dexcom, which provided the devices for the study.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

