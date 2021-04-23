THURSDAY, April 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Counterfeit versions of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being sold online, the company warns.

It said fake versions of the vaccines were found in Mexico and Poland and that those in Mexico had fraudulent labeling, while those in Poland likely contained an antiwrinkle treatment, CBS News reported.

Pfizer emphasized that no legitimate vaccine is sold online.

“We are cognizant that in this type of environment — fueled by the ease and convenience of e-commerce and anonymity afforded by the internet — there will be an increase in the prevalence of fraud, counterfeit, and other illicit activity as it relates to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19,” a Pfizer spokesperson said, CBS News reported.

CBS News Article

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

