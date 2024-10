Fall Clinical: Course Directors

Photo Credit: Kasto80

This year, attendees will have access to a peer-created curriculum covering the latest advancements in dermatology. There are more than 80 faculty members, with course directors including:

April Armstrong, MD, MPH

Co-Director

Chief, Division of Dermatology

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Seemal Desai, MD

Education Advisor

Clinical Assistant Professor

Department of Dermatology

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

James Del Rosso, DO

Clinical Advisor

Adjunct Clinical Professor, Dermatology

Touro University Nevada

Gary Goldenberg, MD

Co-Director

Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Mark Lebwohl, MD

Senior Clinical Advisor

Dean for Clinical Therapeutics

Waldman Professor

Chairman Emeritus

Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Mark Nestor, MD, PhD

Co-Director

Director of Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research

Voluntary Professor, Dermatology

University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine

Darrell Rigel, MD, MS

Senior Clinical Advisor

Clinical Professor of Dermatology

New York University

Grossman School of Medicine

New York, NY

Linda Stein Gold, MD

Co-Director

Director Clinical Research

Henry Ford Health System

For more information about the conference visit Fall Clinical’s site.