Favorable Outcomes of Once-Daily Budesonide Maintenance in EoE

The following is a summary of “Effectiveness of Budesonide Once Daily as Maintenance Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis,” published in the January 2025 issue of Gastroenterology by Raymenants et al.

Swallowed topical corticosteroids (STC) were established as effective for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), but while trials used twice-daily dosing, once-daily (OD) regimens were successful in other inflammatory conditions.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the effectiveness of OD topical budesonide maintenance treatment.

They analyzed confirmed patients with EoE treated with OD topical budesonide as maintenance therapy, ensuring adequate follow-up. Patients on budesonide were contacted to complete online questionnaires about symptoms and health-related QoL (HRQOL). The primary endpoint was histologic remission, defined as a peak eosinophil count (PEC) of less than 15 eosinophils per high power field (HPF) after over 12 weeks of budesonide OD treatment.

The results showed that 29 patients on OD STC achieved histologic remission in 86% of cases after a median follow-up of 767 days (range: 103 to 2,396 days). Patients were treated with budesonide orodispersible tablet (BOT, Jorveza, Dr. Falk Pharma) in 12 cases and budesonide viscous solution (BVS) in 17 cases and 4 patients had active disease, with 1 treated with BOT while, 2 patients showed increased PEC after reducing BVS dose to OD but switched to BOT OD and achieved remission.

Investigators concluded that OD budesonide was a favorable maintenance treatment for EoE.

