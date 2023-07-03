The following is a summary of “US Food and Drug Administration Approval Summary: Nivolumab Plus Platinum-Doublet Chemotherapy for the Neoadjuvant Treatment of Patients With Resectable Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer,” published in the June 2023 issue of Oncology by Akinboro, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to discuss the approval of the combination of nivolumab and platinum-doublet chemotherapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for neoadjuvant treatment in patients with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The focus is on reviewing the key data and regulatory considerations that supported this approval.

The approval was based on the findings of the CheckMate 816 trial, a multicenter study involving 358 patients diagnosed with resectable NSCLC (stage IB [≥4 cm] to IIIA [N2] per American Joint Committee on Cancer seventh staging edition). Patients were randomly assigned to receive either nivolumab plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy or platinum-doublet chemotherapy alone for three cycles before planned surgical resection. The primary endpoint used to support the approval was event-free survival (EFS).

At the first planned interim analysis, the nivolumab plus chemotherapy arm significantly improved EFS compared to the chemotherapy-only arm (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.63, 95% CI 0.45 to 0.87; P = .0052). The median EFS was 31.6 months (95% CI, 30.2 to not reached) in the nivolumab plus chemotherapy arm and 20.8 months (95% CI, 14.0 to 26.7) in the chemotherapy-only arm. The interim overall survival (OS) analysis showed a favorable HR of 0.57 (95% CI, 0.38 to 0.87; P = .0079). At the time of the analysis, 26% of patients had died. Additionally, 83% of patients in the nivolumab-containing arm and 75% in the chemotherapy-only arm underwent definitive surgery.

The FDA’s approval of nivolumab plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy for neoadjuvant treatment in resectable NSCLC is supported by the statistically significant improvement in EFS without any detrimental effects on OS, patients’ receipt and timing of surgery, or surgical outcomes. The approval represented the first neoadjuvant treatment regimen approved for NSCLC in the United States.

