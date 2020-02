(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Trulicity for reducing cardiovascular risk factors in type 2 diabetic patients.

The approval makes Trulicity the first and only type 2 diabetes drug approved to reduce heart related risks in adults with and without established cardiovascular disease, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)