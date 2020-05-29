ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its immunotherapy Tecentriq in combination with its drug Avastin for the most common kind of liver cancer.

The Tecentriq-Avastin mix for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma was approved under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review pilot and Project Orbis initiative aimed at speedier access for patients, Roche said. The American Cancer Society estimated that more than 42,000 Americans will be diagnosed with liver cancer this year.

