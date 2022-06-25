THURSDAY, June 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered Juul Labs to pull its electronic cigarettes off the American market.

“Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D., said in a statement. “The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market. We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.”

The products include the Juul vaping device and four types of Juul pods: Virginia tobacco-flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0 and 3.0 percent and menthol-flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0 and 3.0 percent, the FDA said.

At one time, Juul controlled 75 percent of the e-cigarette market, The New York Times reported. Juul is expected to appeal the decision. The American Vapor Manufacturing Association (AVMA), an industry trade group, hinted at the legal battle to come.

“Measured in lives lost and potential destroyed, FDA’s staggering indifference to ordinary Americans and their right to switch to the vastly safer alternative of vaping will surely rank as one of the greatest episodes of regulatory malpractice in American history,” Amanda Wheeler, president of the AVMA, said in a statement.

Juul can challenge the expected ruling one of three ways: appeal the decision through the FDA, file a challenge in court, or file a revised application for its products.

