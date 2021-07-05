Component approved for patients with allergy to commonly used treatment

The FDA approved asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn (Rylaze) as a chemotherapy regimen component for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL), including those who are allergic to E. coli-derived asparaginase products.

Asparaginase is an enzyme commonly included in chemotherapy regimens for these cancers, which kills cancer cells by depriving them of the substances they need to survive. Unfortunately, roughly 20% of patients with ALL or LBL are allergic to the standard E. coli-derived version of the enzyme and require an alternative.

To date, only one other drug has gained FDA-approval to treat patients with these allergic reactions—however, that drug has been in global shortage for several years, the FDA pointed out.

“It is extremely disconcerting to patients, families and providers when there is a lack of access to critical drugs for treatment of a life-threatening, but often curable cancer, due to supply issues,” said Gregory Reaman, MD, associate director for pediatric oncology in the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence, in a statement on the approval. “Today’s approval may provide a consistently sourced alternative to a pivotal component of potentially curative therapy for children and adults with this type of leukemia.” The approval of asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi was based on results from a study of 102 patients with either acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma who either had a hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginases or experienced silent inactivation, the FDA explained. “The main measurement was whether patients achieved and maintained a certain level of asparaginase activity,” the agency wrote. “The study found that the recommended dosage would provide the target level of asparaginase activity in 94% of patients.”

The most common side effects of asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi are hypersensitivity reactions, pancreatic toxicity, thrombosis, hemorrhage, and hepatoxicity.

Asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi is manufactured by Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

