MONDAY, April 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The Pfizer request to expand emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15 years will be evaluated “as quickly as possible,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

“While the FDA cannot predict how long our evaluation of the data and information will take, we will review the request as expeditiously as possible using our thorough and science-based approach,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Twitter, CNN reported.

Currently, the FDA allows the Pfizer vaccine to be given to people aged 16 years and older. Pfizer submitted a request to expand eligibility on Friday, and the company said it would seek similar approvals in other nations in the coming days.

The other two COVID-19 vaccines being used in the United States — from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are authorized for emergency use in people 18 years and older.

