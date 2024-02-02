FDA Warns of Counterfeit Lumify Eye Drops Hitting the Market

THURSDAY, Feb. 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is sounding the alarm on counterfeit versions of Bausch & Lomb Lumify eye drops, an over-the-counter product approved for red eye relief.

The packaging for South Moon, Rebright, and FivFivGo eye drops mirrors the packaging for Lumify. However, samples of the knockoff South Moon eye drops were contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex, a strain of bacteria that could result in an antibiotic-resistant infection, the FDA said in a news release.

Rebright tested negative for contamination, but both Rebright and South Moon lacked the active ingredient in Lumify, brimonidine tartrate. No samples of FivFivGo drops could be obtained for testing and analysis.

The FDA recommends consumers not use any of the products, because they are unapproved and should not be for sale in the United States. Consumers who have bought these products should throw them out.

The origin of the products is currently unclear, the FDA added. The South Moon label says it is made by Shantou Cross-border Premium Products E-Commerce Co. Ltd. in China.

The FDA has not received any reports that specifically name South Moon, Rebright, or FivFivGo as a source of infection. However, the agency has received reports related to potentially fake Lumify, including product quality concerns, eye irritation, pain, and infection.

