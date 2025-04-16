Fear of Cancer Recurrence: Patient Education Leads to Less Worrying, Part 2

First of all, we really don’t differentiate between rational concerns and excessive worry because on our team, we consider that all concerns are legitimate and we don’t really get caught up in the validity or the truth or the excess of those types of concerns. But within that, we do invite survivors to notice and just be aware of the concerns that they have, the thoughts, the feelings that are coming up for them, and then making decisions about the action steps that they want to take so that they’re not just worrying, they’re worrying, but then taking some action. And so we really try to educate survivors, first of all with our oncology colleagues about their actual risk of recurrence. Many people overestimate their risk and then that increases their fear. And so sometimes just having an open conversation with one’s oncologist can really help support getting more in touch with what the actual risk is. And then from there, we just invite survivors to consider a variety of different coping skills. We might present a menu of different options to see what is most appealing to a survivor who is really struggling with fear of recurrence.