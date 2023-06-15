The following is a summary of “Magnetic-Assisted Capsule Endoscopy in Children With Crohn Disease: Feasibility and Impact on Gastric Transit Time,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Nardo, et al.

For a study, researchers aimed to assess the feasibility of utilizing a magnetically assisted capsule endoscopy (MACE) system in pediatric patients diagnosed with Crohn’s disease (CD). The study sought to evaluate the maneuverability and completeness of the MACE examination and compare the esophageal transit time (ETT), gastric transit time (GTT), and pyloric transit time (PTT) between standard capsule endoscopy (CE) and MACE.

A retrospective analysis was conducted on pediatric CD patients who had previously undergone standard small bowel CE. The participants were given a magnetically assisted CE capsule, and an external magnetic field navigator was employed to guide the capsule through the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The maneuverability of the capsule, completeness of the MACE examination, and the differences in transit times between standard CE and MACE were assessed.

A total of ten patients were included in the study, with a mean age of 11.4 years (range 6-15), and 60% of them were male. The maneuverability of the capsule was rated as good by 60% of the participants and fair by 40%.

The completeness of the MACE examination was determined to be 95% in the esophagus, 65% in the proximal stomach, and 92.5% in the distal stomach. Successful transpyloric passage of the capsule under magnetic control was achieved in 80% of the patients. The magnetic intervention significantly increased the ETT (P < 0.001) and reduced the GTT and PTT (P = 0.002). No significant adverse events were reported during the study.

The pilot study’s findings indicated that MACE is a safe and feasible technique for examining the upper GI tract in pediatric patients with CD.

Magnetic steering enhances capsule gastric emptying and facilitates transpyloric passage compared to standard CE. The preliminary results demonstrated the potential advantages of MACE in pediatric patients diagnosed with CD.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/05000/Magnetic_Assisted_Capsule_Endoscopy_in_Children.16.aspx