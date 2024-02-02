Feasibility of a mHealth Intervention via Text Messages for Enhancing Physical Activity in Cardiac Rehabilitation Participants

Photo Credit: Lazy Bear

The following is a summary of “Acceptability of a Text Message‐Based Mobile Health Intervention to Promote Physical Activity in Cardiac Rehabilitation Enrollees: A Qualitative Substudy of Participant Perspectives,” published in the January 2024 issue of Cardiology by Atluri et al.

Mobile health (mHealth) interventions represent a promising avenue for providing ongoing support to users beyond sporadic clinical encounters. This qualitative substudy aimed to evaluate the acceptability of a text message-based mHealth intervention designed to enhance and sustain physical activity in cardiac rehabilitation participants. Semistructured interviews were conducted with individuals in the intervention arm of a randomized controlled trial, targeting low- and moderate-risk cardiac rehabilitation enrollees. The interviews delved into participants’ interactions with the mobile application, reflections on personalized text messages, integration with cardiac rehabilitation, and areas for improvement. Thematic analysis of transcripts, utilizing an iteratively developed codebook, revealed insights from 17 participants, averaging 65.7 years in age, with 29% women, 29% exhibiting low functional capacity, and 12% non-White.

Four major themes emerged: engagement, health impact, personalization, and future directions. Participants actively engaged with the mHealth intervention, acknowledging its efficacy in promoting increased physical activity. However, they desired greater personalization tailored to individual health goals, fitness levels, and real-time considerations. Notably, those with lower functional capacity and less exercise experience tended to perceive the intervention more positively. Participants also highlighted future directions for improvement, emphasizing the need for better integration of exercise physiologists and social support systems. The overall positive reception of the text message-based mHealth intervention among cardiac rehabilitation enrollees suggests the potential high utility of mHealth technologies in this population.

Addressing participant-identified needs, particularly in terms of increased user customization and incorporating clinical and social support, stands out as crucial for optimizing the effectiveness of future mHealth interventions in cardiac rehabilitation settings.

