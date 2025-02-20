Feasibility of Mindfulness-Based Pain Reduction for cLBP

Photo Credit: Drazen

The following is a summary of “Development and Initial Validation of Mindfulness-Based Pain Reduction (MBPR) in Patients With Chronic Low Back Pain,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Pain Research by Mehling et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the effectiveness of Mindfulness-Based Pain Reduction (MBPR) in individuals with chronic low back pain (cLBP) based on recent advancements in mindfulness research.

They modified the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) curriculum by incorporating theory-driven components and refining an 8-week MBPR program with input from local and international mindfulness and clinical pain management experts. Participants with cLBP were recruited from Northern California through newsletters, social media, and other outreach methods. The MBPR was delivered via videoconference in a group format. The first 3 groups received MBPR, while a fourth group was randomized to either MBSR or MBPR to assess randomization feasibility. Feasibility and acceptability were evaluated through attendance, practice logs, and exit interviews. Patient-reported outcomes for low back pain trials were estimated by a single-arm approach at 2 and 6 months with linear mixed models, focusing Pain, Enjoyment of Life and General Activity (PEG) scores.

The results showed that the MBPR curriculum included mindful interoceptive exposure to pain, pain neuroscience education, and yoga postures tailored for cLBP. Among 58 enrolled participants across 4 cohorts, 49 completed post-intervention, and 41 completed 6-month follow-up assessments, with 29 receiving MBPR. Participants attended a mean of 80% of sessions, and 23 of 24 accepted randomization in the 4th cohort. Clinically meaningful improvement (PEG scores > 30%) was observed in 20 of 29 participants with MBPR.

Investigators concluded that MBPR was feasible and acceptable, with two-thirds of participants demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in pain.

