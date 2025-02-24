Feasibility of Spaced Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation for Major Depression

Photo Credit: romaset

The following is a summary of “Spaced Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation for Major Depression,” published in the January 2025 issue of American Journal of Psychiatry by Couture et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on spaced transcranial direct current stimulation for major depressive disorder, focusing on feasibility.

They enrolled 30 participants with major depressive disorder for a 50-session transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) treatment over 2 weeks. Feasibility, safety, tolerability, and preliminary therapeutic effects were assessed using the 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D-17) and the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) at baseline and 1-week and 4-week follow-ups, along with the 6-item HAM-D (HAM-D-6) daily during treatment.

The results showed good feasibility, with a retention rate of 93.3% and an adherence rate of 99.7%. No serious adverse events (AES) occurred. The most common side effects were mild tingling and itching during stimulation (100%) and temporary skin redness (100%). Mild irritative contact dermatitis was reported by 64.3% of participants, resolving by the 1-week follow-up for most and completely by the 4-week follow-up. HAM-D-17 scores decreased from 21.3 (SD=3.0) at baseline to 15.3 (SD=6.3) at 1 week and 13.2 (SD=7.1) at 4 weeks. Significant reductions in depressive symptoms were observed, with similar trends on the MADRS. HAM-D-6 scores showed differences between response groups, particularly at the 1-week and 4-week follow-ups.

Investigators found the protocol feasible, safe, and well-tolerated, with significant reductions in depressive symptoms. Future validation and neurophysiological measures could enhance understanding of mechanisms and biomarkers.

Source: psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ajp.20240083