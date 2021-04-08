The aim – to assess the body size of patients with polycystic ovary syndrome to study their somatotypes and component composition of body weight. To solve the goals and objectives, were prospectively examined 105 women aged 20 to 36 years of different morphotypes. These patients were interviewed according to a specially designed questionnaire and divided into groups: 50 women with multifollicular ovarian structure and 25 – women with polycystic ovary structure. The comparison group consisted of 30 women without disturbances of ovarian structure (healthy women). The body surface area of ​​women with PCOS was significantly larger than in patients of the comparison group and the control group. It was also noted that patients with multifollicular structure of the ovaries had a significant increase in body area from healthy women (p<0,05). The mass-growth rate was significantly higher in patients with polycystic ovary structure compared to patients diagnosed with multifollicular ovarian structure and patients in the control group (p<0.001). It was also noted that in patients with polycystic ovary shoulder girth at rest and in a tense state was greater than in patients with multifollicular structure of the ovaries and, accordingly, the control group (p<0,001, p<0,05). Regarding the examination of chest measurements, no significant changes in diameter, mid-sternum size, lower sternum size, transverse and sagittal measurements were found in patients of the studied groups. However, it was found that in the control group all the above indicators were significantly higher in contrast to patients with polycystic and multifollicular ovarian structure (p<0.001 and p<0.05, respectively). Mateiko's muscle mass was statistically higher in women of the control group in contrast to the groups of women with multifollicular and polycystic ovary structure (p<0.001). We found that Mateiko's bone mass was lowest in patients with multifollicular ovarian structure compared with patients with polycystic ovary structure (p<0.01), while Mateiko's fat mass was higher in patients with polycystic ovary disease (p<0.001). Therefore, we proved that in patients with polycystic ovary structure isolated and predominant mesomorphic component (54.0%; p<0.05), endomesomorphic (9.1%; p<0.05) and indeterminate components 4.5%, p<0.05), and in patients with multifollicular structure of the ovaries is dominated by ectomorphic component (36.7%; p<0.05), ectomesomorphic component (8.2%; p<0.05 ).

