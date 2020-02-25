Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) is highly effective for treating recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). CDI disproportionately affects the elderly; however, there is a paucity of data on FMT effectiveness in older adults, especially subpopulations at highest risk for CDI-related morbidity and mortality.
To assess the efficacy and safety of FMT for CDI in older adults.
A retrospective, long-term follow-up study was performed. The high-risk subpopulation included patients who were immunocompromised, patients with inflammatory bowel disease, and patients presenting with severe or fulminant colitis. Outcome measures included primary cure rates, early (< 12 weeks) and late (> 12 weeks) recurrence rates, adverse events, and subgroup analysis of higher-risk populations.
Our cohort included 75 patients (72% female) with a mean age of 76.4 and Charlson comorbidity index score of 5.4. There were 34 patients in our higher-risk subpopulation as defined above with an adjusted recurrence rate of 32.1%. FMT was performed for severe or fulminant disease in 30.6% of patients with a 3-month survival rate of 73.9%. Overall, the adjusted primary cure rate was 67.2% and the adjusted CDI recurrence was 29.9% in our cohort (90% of recurrences occurred early). Most adverse events in our study were rehospitalizations for recurrent CDI.
Compared with previous studies of FMT efficacy, our cohort had a lower primary cure rate and higher CDI recurrence rate than previously reported, likely driven by our higher-risk subpopulations. Nevertheless, FMT should be considered early to prevent progression of CDI severity and recurrence, especially in patients who present with severe and fulminant disease.
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation for Clostridioides difficile in High-Risk Older Adults Is Associated with Early Recurrence.
