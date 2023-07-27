Fecal SCFAs: Correlation with Gut Microbiota, Clinical Severity in Essential Tremor, and Distinction from Parkinson’s Disease

The following is a summary of “Association of fecal short-chain fatty acids with clinical severity and gut microbiota in essential tremor and its difference from Parkinson’s disease,” published in the July 2023 issue of Neurology by Huang et al.

Stool analysis of gut microbiota and metabolites may help distinguish essential tremor (ET) from Parkinson’s disease (PD). Researchers performed a retrospective study to examine fecal levels of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) in ET, explore their associations with clinical symptoms and gut microbiota, and assess their diagnostic potential.

They measured fecal SCFAs and gut microbiota in 37 ET, 37 de novo PD, and 35 healthy controls (HC) participants. Scale evaluations assessed constipation, autonomic dysfunction, and tremor severity. ET exhibited lower levels of fecal propionic, butyric, and isobutyric acid than HC. Combined propionic, butyric, and isobutyric acid distinguished ET from HC with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.751 (95% CI: 0.634–0.867). ET also had lower fecal isovaleric and isobutyric acid levels than PD. Isovaleric and isobutyric acid differentiated ET from PD with an AUC of 0.743 (95% CI: 0.629–0.857). Fecal propionic acid negatively correlated with constipation and autonomic dysfunction, while isobutyric and isovaleric acid was negatively associated with tremor severity. Decreased fecal SCFAs were linked to a reduced abundance of Faecalibacterium and Catenibacterium in ET. Overall, fecal SCFAs were decreased in ET and associated with clinical severity and changes in gut microbiota.

The study suggested that fecal propionic, butyric, isobutyric, and isovaleric acid could serve as potential diagnostic biomarkers for ET.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41531-023-00554-5