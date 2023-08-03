Feeding Skills Domain in PFD: Patient-Reported Outcome Measures

The following is a summary of “Patient-Reported Outcome Measures That Describe the Feeding Skills Domain for Pediatric Feeding Disorder: A Clinimetric Review,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Marshall, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) focusing on the feeding skills domain for pediatric feeding disorder (PFD) in children. PFD is characterized by impaired oral intake inappropriate for the child’s age and is associated with medical, nutritional, feeding skill, and/or psychosocial dysfunction. For a study, researchers sought to identify and assess PROMs that provide valuable insights into feeding skills and complement clinical assessments for children with PFD.

A comprehensive search across four databases was conducted in July 2022. The inclusion criteria for PROMs in the review were as follows: description of elements related to the feeding skills domain of PFD, availability of criterion/norm-referenced data and/or a standardized assessment procedure, description, or scoring system, and applicability to children aged ≥6 months. The identified PROMs were then categorized according to the diagnostic domains of PFD and aspects of the International Classification of Function (ICF) model. The quality of the PROMs was assessed using the COnsensus-based Standards to the selection of health Measurement Instruments methodology.

A total of 14 PROMs from 22 papers met the inclusion criteria for this review. The methodological quality of the tools varied, with more recently developed PROMs generally receiving higher scores, especially when a rigorous tool development process and content validity were reported. Most of the identified PROMs addressed aspects of the ICF related to impairment (e.g., biting/chewing) or activity (e.g., eating a meal) rather than social participation (e.g., going to a restaurant).

The review suggested that using PROMs with strong content validity, which also include some measure of social participation, is recommended as part of the assessment battery for a pediatric feeding disorder. Considering the caregiver and child perspectives is crucial in adopting a family-centered care approach. By incorporating these validated PROMs, clinicians can comprehensively understand feeding skills in children with PFD and tailor interventions accordingly to improve their overall feeding experiences and well-being.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/07000/Patient_Reported_Outcome_Measures_That_Describe.22.aspx