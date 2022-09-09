For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the long-term effectiveness of female urethral strictures (FUS) treated with ventral inlay buccal-mucosal graft urethroplasty (Vi-BMGU).

With a minimum follow-up of two years and patients who received Vi-BMGU between May 2016 and January 2020, they conducted a retrospective study of prospectively kept data on those patients. The main result was how well the patient did long-term, 2 to 5 years following the operation. The American Urological Association (AUA) symptom score, uroflowmetry, and post-void residual (PVR) urine measurement were used to monitor patients. Failure (recurrence) was indicated by a maximum flow rate (Qmax) of less than 12 cc/s and failure to calibrate with an 18 Fr catheter, as well as an increase in the AUA symptoms, a score of 3 on future follow-up visits.

There were 21 patients in total. About 42 months was the median follow-up period (range: 24-64 months). Except for three patients, everyone showed improvement in the AUA symptom ratings, Qmax, and PVR. Upon the final follow-up, the median AUA score had decreased from 27 (range 18-34) at diagnosis to 9 (range 6-24). Similar to it, the mean Qmax increased from 7.7± 2.2 ml/s to 22.6±5 ml/s while the median PVR values reduced from 138 ml (34-290) to 24 ml (19-360). No one reported having incontinence. One failure occurred at 6 months, while the other occurred at 24 months. Around 90.5% of attempts were successful in total. After 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 years, the success rates for life table analysis were 95%, 85%, 85%, 85%, and 85%, respectively.

The long-term success of Vi-BMGU is demonstrated by the 95% success at 1 year and the 85% maintained success after 2 to 5 years of follow-up.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00369-7/fulltext