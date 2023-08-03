Females’ Preconception Period: Sexual Dysfunction, Care-Seeking and Distress

The following is a summary of “Sexual dysfunction, distress, and care-seeking among females during the preconception period,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Bond, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence of female sexual dysfunction, distress, and pain during intercourse in a preconception population of pregnancy planners. Additionally, the study explored whether participants discussed their sex lives with a healthcare provider during a preconception visit.

Data from the Pregnancy Study Online, a web-based preconception cohort study conducted between August 2020 and October 2022, were used for the study. Eligible participants were females aged 21 to 45, residing in the United States or Canada, attempting pregnancy, and not using fertility treatments at cohort entry. Baseline questionnaires were completed at enrollment, and 30 days later, participants were invited to complete an optional questionnaire about sexual function. The study included 1,120 participants who responded to the sexual function questionnaire within a year of completing their baseline questionnaire. Sexual dysfunction was assessed using the 6-item Female Sexual Function Index, and sexual distress was evaluated using the Female Sexual Distress Scale, both covering the previous 4 weeks. Participants were also asked if they discussed their conception plans with a healthcare provider and whether they discussed their sex lives. Reasons for not discussing sex life with a provider were also collected.

Among the participants, 25% met the criteria for female sexual dysfunction, and 12.2% met the criteria for sexual distress, with 8% reporting both conditions. Pain during intercourse in the past 4 weeks was reported by 30% of the sample. Although over 80% of participants discussed their conception plans with a healthcare provider, 70% of them did not discuss their sex lives. Common barriers to discussing sex life with providers were not experiencing a sexual health issue, the provider not asking, feeling nervous/uncomfortable/ashamed, and deeming it irrelevant or inappropriate to discuss. The percentage of participants discussing their sex lives varied across provider types, with midwives having the highest percentage (39%), followed by nurse practitioners (36%) and obstetrician-gynecologists (34%).

The prevalence of sexual dysfunction, distress, and painful intercourse was notable during the preconception period. However, many participants did not discuss their sex lives during preconception visits with healthcare providers, with the provider not initiating the discussion being a common barrier. Providers should consider addressing sexual functioning during preconception visits to better support patients facing sexual function issues while attempting pregnancy. However, the findings may not be generalizable beyond a primarily non-Hispanic White, highly educated, and high-income population.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00222-3/fulltext