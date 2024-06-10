SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Fetal liver CD34 contain human immune and endothelial progenitors and mediate solid tumor rejection in NOG mice.

Jun 10, 2024

Experts: Teja Celhar,Xinyi Li,Yunqian Zhao,Hui Chien Tay,Andrea Lee,Hui Hua Liew,Edwin Kunxiang Shepherdson,Ravisankar Rajarethinam,Yiping Fan,Anselm Mak,Jerry Kok Yen Chan,Amit Singhal,Takeshi Takahashi

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Teja Celhar

    Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #04-06, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore. teja_celhar@IDlabs.a-star.edu.sg.

    Central Institute for Experimental Animals (CIEA), 3-25-12 Tonomachi, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, 210-0821, Japan. teja_celhar@IDlabs.a-star.edu.sg.

    A*STAR Infectious Diseases Labs (A*STAR ID Labs), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #05-13, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore. teja_celhar@IDlabs.a-star.edu.sg.

    Xinyi Li

    Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #04-06, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore.

    Interdisciplinary Life Sciences, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, 47907, USA.

    Yunqian Zhao

    Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #04-06, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore.

    Hui Chien Tay

    Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #04-06, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore.

    Andrea Lee

    Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #04-06, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore.

    A*STAR Infectious Diseases Labs (A*STAR ID Labs), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #05-13, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore.

    Hui Hua Liew

    Department of Reproductive Medicine, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore, 229899, Republic of Singapore.

    Edwin Kunxiang Shepherdson

    Department of Reproductive Medicine, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore, 229899, Republic of Singapore.

    Ravisankar Rajarethinam

    Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 61 Biopolis Drive, Proteos, Singapore, 138673, Republic of Singapore.

    Yiping Fan

    Department of Reproductive Medicine, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore, 229899, Republic of Singapore.

    Obstetrics and Gynaecology Academic Clinical Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, 169857, Republic of Singapore.

    Experimental Fetal Medicine Group, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University Health System, Singapore, 117597, Republic of Singapore.

    Anselm Mak

    Department of Medicine, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore.

    Division of Rheumatology, University Medicine Cluster, National University Health System, Singapore, Republic of Singapore.

    Jerry Kok Yen Chan

    Department of Reproductive Medicine, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore, 229899, Republic of Singapore.

    Obstetrics and Gynaecology Academic Clinical Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, 169857, Republic of Singapore.

    Experimental Fetal Medicine Group, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University Health System, Singapore, 117597, Republic of Singapore.

    Amit Singhal

    Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #04-06, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore.

    A*STAR Infectious Diseases Labs (A*STAR ID Labs), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), 8A Biomedical Grove, Immunos #05-13, Singapore, 138648, Republic of Singapore.

    Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, 636921, Republic of Singapore.

    Takeshi Takahashi

    Central Institute for Experimental Animals (CIEA), 3-25-12 Tonomachi, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, 210-0821, Japan.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement