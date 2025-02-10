Finding Strength in Connection  

Photo Credit: Anyaberkut

Just as physicians seek help for others, they should also seek support in overcoming challenges in their personal lives, as there is strength in connection.

Treating Yourself as You Treat Others

You’re a physician and you find yourself in a situation at work. Your patient’s life is hanging in the balance, and you consult a specialist or colleague to garner added expertise and insight into their condition. Whether the patient improves or not, you know that you did your best to find the right answers you needed to treat them as well as possible. Shouldn’t you do the same for yourself?

It doesn’t matter your occupation. There are always resources to seek assistance and help you do your job better. However, when we find ourselves in difficult life situations outside of work, a frequent response is trying to figure things out on our own. We tend to treat ourselves differently than we would treat others. Just as we use the resources around us for others and at work, we must do the same for ourselves.

The Power of Connection

How do we do we navigate life’s challenges? The simple answer is through connection. We do this by finding people or groups who we trust:

Friends, family, or colleagues

Local groups or communities that share your interests or values, such as hobby clubs, religious affiliations, or professional societies

Professional counselor or mentor

Furthermore, we must be vulnerable when we engage with others and be able to share our thoughts openly, as well as actively listen to their advice and insights.

When we connect with others, we receive a perspective outside our own. Sometimes, even with self-reflection, we are still too close to the issue at hand and require the insight of someone else. We all have our blind spots and shortcomings. Someone, other than ourselves, may be able to figuratively see what we can’t or provide support for our weaknesses. As Bill Withers reminds us in his timeless song, “Lean on Me,” connection is vital: “…I just might have a problem that you’ll understand, we all need somebody to lean on.” These lyrics capture a universal truth—we’re stronger when we lean on each other.

We Thrive Together

Humans are a communal species. We build societies, make scientific discoveries, create architectural marvels, celebrate special occasions, and overcome hardships. Collaboration, sharing, interacting, and experiencing with one another amplifies any activity much more than one who exists or acts alone.

We navigate life through our connections with others. We should not struggle alone, whether emotionally, physically, or intellectually. There is power in connection and life is richer for having connections with others. If we don’t take advantage of the opportunities to connect with other people, we are performing a disservice to ourselves and the community around us. So, the next time you’re facing a challenge, pause and ask yourself, “Who can I connect with to navigate this?” Start small, but don’t hesitate because connection is the key to personal growth and you deserve not just to exist, but to thrive.