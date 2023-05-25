The following is a summary of “Results of the 2022 Wound Survey on Skin Failure/End-of-Life Terminology and Pressure Injuries,” published in the March 2023 issue of Critical Care by Sibbald, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to summarize the major findings of a survey conducted in 2019 and repeated in 2022, and to review new concepts (angiosomes and pressure injuries) and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey involved participants ranking their agreement or disagreement with ten statements related to Kennedy terminal ulcers, Skin Changes At Life’s End, Trombley-Brennan terminal tissue injuries, skin failure, and unavoidable/avoidable pressure injuries. The survey was conducted online using SurveyMonkey from February 2022 to June 2022. The survey was voluntary and anonymous, allowing interested individuals to participate.

A total of 145 respondents took part in the survey. The findings showed that nine statements achieved at least 80% agreement (somewhat agree or strongly agree), consistent with the previous survey. One statement did not reach consensus, similar to the 2019 survey: “The concept of skin failure does not include pressure injuries.”

They hoped the findings would stimulate further research into the terminology and etiology of skin changes in individuals at the end of life. They also emphasized the need for more research on terminology and criteria to define whether certain skin lesions are unavoidable or avoidable. Additionally, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in this context should be taken into consideration for future studies.

Source: journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Abstract/2023/03000/Results_of_the_2022_Wound_Survey_on_Skin.9.aspx