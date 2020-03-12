(Reuters) – The first patient to die from the new coronavirus in the U.S. state of Georgia was a 67-year-old man with underlying medical conditions, Governor Brian Kemp said on Thursday.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7 and was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, the governor said in a statement.

“I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities,” the governor said.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)