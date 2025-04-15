Fisher-Price Recalls 253,000 Baby Toys Over Choking Risk

MONDAY, April 14, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Fisher-Price has recalled 253,000 baby stroller toys in the U.S. because of a choking risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

An additional 4,500 toys sold in Canada have also been recalled, according to a report from CBS News.

The recall involves the “Brunch & Go” stroller toy, a set of make-believe breakfast items including avocado toast, bacon, a tomato and an egg.

The toys are designed to hang from stroller canopies and are marketed as teethers for babies.

“The yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts, posing a choking hazard,” the CPSC said in a statement.

So far, five people have reported the egg breaking, and two said small pieces ended up in their baby’s mouth. No injuries have been reported, CBS News said.

“Customers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller toys, keep them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement stroller toy,” the CPSC said.

Fisher-Price, which is owned by Mattel, is asking customers to write the word “Recall” and the product model number on the egg piece, then upload a photo to a recall portal on the Mattel website to get a replacement.

The affected toys have a model number of HGB85, which can be found on a tag attached to the toast piece of the toy.

Once a replacement has been confirmed, Fisher-Price says to throw the egg piece away.

The recalled toys were sold between February 2022 and March 2025 at major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Marshalls, TJMaxx, Ross, Macy’s and Hobby Lobby.

