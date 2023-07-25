FIT for purpose: study protocol for a randomized controlled trial to personalize surveillance colonoscopy for individuals at elevated risk of colorectal cancer.

There is increasing demand for colorectal cancer (CRC) surveillance, but healthcare capacity is limited. The burden on colonoscopy resources could be reduced by personalizing surveillance frequency using the fecal immunochemical test (FIT). This study will determine the safety, cost-effectiveness, and patient acceptance of using FIT to extend surveillance colonoscopy intervals for individuals at elevated risk of CRC.

This multicenter, prospective, randomized controlled trial will invite participants who are scheduled for surveillance colonoscopy (due to a personal history of adenomas or a family history of CRC) and who have returned a low fecal hemoglobin (< 2 μg Hb/g feces; F-Hb) using a two-sample FIT (OC Sensor, Eiken Chemical Company) in the prior 3 years. A total of 1344 individuals will be randomized to either surveillance colonoscopy as scheduled or delayed by 1 or 2 years for individuals originally recommended a 3- or 5-year surveillance interval, respectively. The primary endpoint is incidence of advanced neoplasia (advanced adenoma and/or CRC). Secondary endpoints include cost-effectiveness and consumer acceptability of extending surveillance intervals, determined using surveys and discrete choice experiments.

This study will establish the safety, cost-effectiveness, and acceptability of utilizing a low FIT Hb result to extend colonoscopy surveillance intervals in a cohort at elevated risk for CRC. This personalized approach to CRC surveillance will lead to a reduction in unnecessary colonoscopies, increases in healthcare savings, and a better patient experience. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Registration was approved on December 9, 2019 with the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry ANZCTR 12619001743156.

