THURSDAY, Oct. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Flavan-3-ol intake is associated with lower systolic blood pressure, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in Scientific Reports.

Javier I. Ottaviani, Ph.D., from Mars Inc. in McLean, Virginia, and colleagues examined cross-sectional associations between biomarker-estimated flavan-3-ol intake and blood pressure and other cardiovascular disease risk markers among 25,618 participants of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer Norfolk cohort.

The researchers observed an association between high flavan-3-ol intake, achievable as part of a habitual diet, and significantly lower systolic blood pressure in men and women (−1.9 and −2.5 mm Hg, respectively), comparable to adherence to a Mediterranean diet or moderate reduction in salt. Compared with normotensive participants, participants with hypertension had a stronger inverse association between the flavan-3-ol biomarker and systolic blood pressure.

“What this study gives us is an objective finding about the association between flavanols — found in tea and some fruits — and blood pressure,” a coauthor said in a statement. “This research confirms the results from previous dietary intervention studies and shows that the same results can be achieved with a habitual diet rich in flavanols. In the British diet, the main sources are tea, cocoa, apples, and berries.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to Mars Inc., a company engaged in flavanol research and flavanol-related commercial activities.

