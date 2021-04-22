INTRODUCTION To determine if focal bladder neck cautery is effective in reducing bleeding following prostate tissue resection for benign prostatic hyperplasia using Aquablation.

Consecutive patients at 11 countries in Asia, Europe and North America who underwent Aquablation for symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia between late 2019 and January 2021 were included in the analysis. All patients received post-Aquablation non-resective focal cautery at the bladder neck.

A total of 2,089 consecutive Aquablation procedures were included. Mean prostate size was 87 cc (range 20 cc to 363 cc). Postoperative bleeding requiring transfusion occurred in 17 cases (0.8%, 95% CI 0.5%-1.3%) and take-back to the operating room for fulguration occurred in 12 cases (0.6%, 95% CI 0.3%-1.0%). This result compares favorably (p < .0001) to the previously published hemostasis transfusion rate of 3.9% (31/801) using methods performed in the years 2014 to 2019.

In prostates sizes averaging 87cc (range 20 cc-363 cc), Aquablation procedures performed with focal bladder neck cautery that required a transfusion postoperatively occurred in a remarkably low number of cases.



