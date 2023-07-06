The following is a summary of “FOLFIRI Followed by FOLFOX6 or the Reverse Sequence in Advanced Colorectal Cancer: A Randomized GERCOR Study,” published in the July 2023 issue of Oncology by Tournigand, et al.

Phase III studies have established the superiority of combining fluorouracil (FU) with leucovorin (LV) and either irinotecan or oxaliplatin compared to FU + LV alone in the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The particular phase III study aimed to investigate two different treatment sequences: folinic acid, FU, and irinotecan (FOLFIRI), followed by folinic acid, FU, and oxaliplatin (FOLFOX6; referred to as arm A), and FOLFOX6 followed by FOLFIRI (referred to as arm B). For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy and safety of these two treatment sequences in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who had not received prior treatment for advanced disease.

Previously untreated patients with assessable disease were randomly assigned to one of two treatment arms. The first arm received a 2-hour infusion of leucovorin (l-LV) at a dose of 200 mg/m2 or dl-LV at a dose of 400 mg/m2, followed by a fluorouracil (FU) bolus of 400 mg/m2 and a 46-hour infusion of FU at a dose of 2,400 to 3,000 mg/m2 every 46 hours every 2 weeks. In this arm, patients were further treated with either irinotecan at a dose of 180 mg/m2 as a 2-hour infusion on day 1 (arm A) or oxaliplatin at a dose of 100 mg/m2 as a 2-hour infusion on day 1 (arm B). In cases of disease progression, the treatment regimen was modified: in arm A, irinotecan was replaced by oxaliplatin, while in arm B, oxaliplatin was replaced by irinotecan.

A total of 109 patients in arm A (FOLFIRI-FOLFOX6) and 111 patients in arm B (FOLFOX6-FOLFIRI) (P = .99) were included in the analysis. Median survival was 21.5 months in arm A versus 20.6 months in arm B. Median second progression-free survival was 14.2 months in arm A versus 10.9 months in arm B (P = .64). In first-line therapy, both FOLFIRI and FOLFOX6 achieved similar response rates (56% vs. 54%, respectively) and median progression-free survival (8.5 months vs. 8.0 months, respectively, P = .26). In second-line therapy, FOLFOX6 had a higher response rate (15% vs. 4%) and longer median progression-free survival (4.2 months vs. 2.5 months) compared to FOLFIRI. Different toxicity profiles were observed, with FOLFIRI associated with higher rates of mucositis, nausea/vomiting, and alopecia, while FOLFOX6 had higher rates of neutropenia and neurosensory toxicity.

Both treatment sequences, FOLFIRI-FOLFOX6 and FOLFOX6-FOLFIRI, demonstrated prolonged survival and similar efficacy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. However, the toxicity profiles differed between the two sequences. The choice of treatment sequence should consider individual patient factors and toxicity concerns.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.02774