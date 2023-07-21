Follicular EVs from Nonhyperandrogenic PCOS Patients Inhibit Oocyte Maturation During IVF

The following is a summary of “Inhibition of Oocyte Maturation by Follicular Extracellular Vesicles of Nonhyperandrogenic PCOS Patients Requiring IVF,” published in the June 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Liu, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether follicular extracellular vesicles (EVs) from women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) impacted oocyte quality, which may contribute to subfertility, a common issue in PCOS patients.

Follicular EVs were isolated from women with PCOS (PCOS-EVs) and control women (CTRL-EVs), and their characteristics were analyzed using Western blotting, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and transmission electron microscopy. These EVs were then co-cultured with murine germinal vesicle oocytes. The internalization of EVs by oocytes was visualized using fluorescence-labeled EVs. After co-culture, oocyte maturation rates were calculated. Mitochondria distribution and reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels were detected in the different groups. Spindle morphology was evaluated using immunofluorescence. Additionally, the expression of catalase (CAT), glutathione synthetase (GSS), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) was determined in the oocytes.

Both PCOS-EVs and CTRL-EVs were bilayered vesicles, with sizes around 100 to 150 nm, and enriched in EV-associated protein markers. Oocytes successfully internalized the EVs within one hour of co-culture. The maturation rate of oocytes was significantly lower in the PCOS-EV group compared to the CTRL-EV group. Moreover, the PCOS-EV group showed increased rates of abnormal mitochondria distribution and abnormal spindle morphology. Furthermore, PCOS-EVs led to elevated ROS levels and upregulated expression of CAT, GSS, and SOD in the oocytes.

The findings suggested that PCOS-EVs interfered with oocyte mitochondria and spindles, leading to inhibited oocyte maturation. Additionally, the observed oxidative stress induced by PCOS-EVs may play a role in the subfertility observed in PCOS patients.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/6/1394/6927229?redirectedFrom=fulltext