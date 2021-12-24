Researchers tried to highlight the challenges that parents experienced when caring for a child with food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES), also explored activities that were critical to the FPIES community. According to the results of a prior survey, 805 pediatricians had little or no understanding of FPIES, indicating that awareness is significantly insufficient among frontline doctors. A preliminary study also suggested that the disease might have a significant impact on patients’ and families’ quality of life. FPIES is an uncommon but rapidly spreading disorder that presents substantial emotional and family issues for parents both before and after diagnosis. Increased efforts from the medical community are required to promote awareness among medical providers, provide improved criteria and protocols for diagnosis and care, expand knowledge via research, and give information and support to parents at every step.

