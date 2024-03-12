Forecasting COVID-19 Cases and Deaths at Subnational Levels

The following is a summary of “Predicting subnational incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths in EU countries,” published in the February 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Robert et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to address the challenge of quantifying transmission risk and identifying outbreak-prone areas amidst recurring COVID-19 waves by considering spatially and demographically heterogeneous immunity patterns alongside various influencing factors.

They utilized a spatiotemporal regression approach to predict subnational COVID-19 cases and death numbers in three EU nations, France, Czechia, and Italy, considering local transmission and importations. Age-specific data informed their model, which correlated reported cases with standard covariates (e.g., testing rates, vaccination rates). The evaluation involved comparing their forecasts, up to four weeks in advance, against the European COVID-19 Forecast Hub ensemble model, using proper scoring rules. Additionally, they assessed how varying transmission rates influenced their predictions through simulations. An RShiny App was developed to visualize forecasts and potential scenarios, enhancing accessibility and transparency.

The results showed that, at a national level, the median relative difference between their median weekly case forecasts and the observed data up to four weeks ahead was 25% (IQR: 12–50%) throughout the prediction period. Accuracy diminished with increased forecast horizons (on average 24% increase in the median ranked probability score per added week). The accuracy of death forecasts remained relatively stable. Beyond two weeks, the model depicted a narrower range of likely transmission dynamics. While the median national case forecasts exhibited similar accuracy to those of the European COVID-19 Forecast Hub ensemble model, their model produced narrower prediction intervals. Generating forecasts under alternative transmission scenarios proved crucial for encompassing the spectrum of possible short-term transmission dynamics.

Investigators concluded that our model empowers public health professionals to identify potential outbreaks through our user-friendly Shiny App by capturing local COVID-19 dynamics and quantifying short-term risks.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-08986-x