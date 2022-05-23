MONDAY, May 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Formal training in cardio-obstetrics is uncommon and there are considerable knowledge gaps related to cardiovascular care of pregnant patients, according to a study published in the April 19 issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Natalie A. Bello, M.D., M.P.H., from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the current state of cardio-obstetric knowledge, practices, and services provided by U.S. cardiovascular clinicians and trainees. Researchers surveyed a sample of 311 cardiologists, 51 cardiovascular team members, and 139 fellows in training from June 18 to July 29, 2020.

The researchers found that the widest knowledge gaps relating to care of pregnant versus nonpregnant patients were reported for medication safety, acute coronary syndromes, aortopathies, and valvular heart disease (42, 39, 40, and 30 percent, respectively). About three-quarters (76 percent) of respondents lacked access to a dedicated cardio-obstetrics team; receipt of cardio-obstetrics didactics during training was reported by 29 percent of practicing cardiologists. More than one-third of fellows in training reported that they saw pregnant women zero or one time per year; formal training in cardio-obstetrics was reported by 12 percent of fellows in training.

“These results paint a clear picture of the lack of resources, education, and training that cardiologists, fellows, and their care teams receive in the field of cardio-obstetrics,” Bello said in a statement. “With rates of pregnancy-related cardiovascular disease on the rise, now is the time to expedite better, and broader, training in the field.”

