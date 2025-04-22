SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Fracture in Adulthood, Even Early On, Increases Future Fracture Risk

Apr 22, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ye C, Morin SN, Lix LM, et al. Age at first fracture and later fracture risk in older adults undergoing osteoporosis assessment. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(12):e2448208. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.48208

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Carrie Ye, MD

    Photo Credit: University of Alberta

    Assistant Professor
    Department of Medicine
    University of Alberta
    Alberta, Canada

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement