SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Frailty in T2D: Tailoring Lifestyle Approaches & Improving Glycemic Control

Nov 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Giraldo Gonzalez G, et al. Nutritional interventions in older persons with type 2 diabetes and frailty: a scoping systematic review. J Cardiovasc Dev Dis. 2024;11(9):289. Sep 18, 2024. doi:10.3390/jcdd11090289

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement