WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Fresh Express packaged salads have been linked to a Listeria infection outbreak in eight U.S. states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The outbreak has caused 10 illnesses, one hospitalization, and one death. It is under investigation by the FDA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local health agencies. The illnesses started on dates ranging from July 26, 2016, to Oct. 19, 2021, and have been reported in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“To date, a positive sample of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix has been reported to match the outbreak strain. Fresh Express has voluntarily recalled products and consumers are advised not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products. Our investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to communicate should additional products be implicated,” Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said in an agency news release. The Fresh Express recall includes all Use-By Dates of packaged salads with product codes Z324 through Z350. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve them, the FDA said. A full list of recalled products is available on the agency’s website.

Most people with listeriosis develop a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. But symptoms of more severe listeriosis may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Listeriosis can be fatal in the very young, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

