MONDAY, Jan. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Fried food consumption is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a meta-analysis published online Jan. 18 in Heart.

Pei Qin, Ph.D., from Shenzhen University Health Science Center in China, and colleagues conducted a meta-analysis to quantitatively determine the association of fried food consumption with the risk for cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality. Data were included from 19 articles.

The researchers found that the summary relative risks were 1.28 (95 percent confidence interval, 1.15 to 1.43) for major cardiovascular events, 1.22 (95 percent confidence interval, 1.07 to 1.40) for coronary heart disease, 1.37 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.97 to 1.94) for stroke, 1.37 (95 percent confidence interval, 1.07 to 1.75) for heart failure, 1.02 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.93 to 1.14) for cardiovascular mortality, and 1.03 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.96 to 1.12) for all-cause mortality when comparing the highest versus lowest fried food intake. For major cardiovascular events, coronary heart disease, and heart failure, the association was linear.

“The findings may support public health recommendations to control fried food intake for preventing cardiovascular disease,” the authors write. “However, the high heterogeneity, and potential recall and misclassification biases on fried-food consumption from the original studies should be considered when interpreting the findings of this meta-analysis.”

