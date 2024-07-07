SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

From Surgery to Success: Bariatric Procedures for Lasting Weight Management 

Jul 07, 2024

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Pankaj Rajvanshi, MD, FAASLD, DADOM

    Photo Credit: OMA

    Dr. Rajvanshi is a Board-Certified Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist, Obesity Medicine expert, and a digital health entrepreneur. He practices in the Greater Seattle area. He obtained his medical degree in India and then spent five years at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in liver research and clinical training, followed by GI and Transplant Hepatology training at the University of Washington, Seattle. He currently does inpatient specialty medicine and focuses on a patient engagement digital health startup.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement