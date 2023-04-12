The following is a summary of “Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Frontline Polatuzumab-Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone and/or Second-Line Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Versus Standard of Care for Treatment of Patients With Intermediate- to High-Risk Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma,” published in the March 2023 issue of Oncology by Vijenthira, et al.

The effectiveness of polatuzumab vedotin and CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) in improving progression-free survival for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma has been established by recent studies. However, these treatments were expensive, and it needed to be clarified whether they were cost-effective compared to the standard of care (SOC), either alone or combined.

The researchers created a Markov model to compare four strategies for patients who have intermediate- to high-risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and have recently been diagnosed. The strategies were: polatuzumab-rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) plus second-line CAR-T for early relapse (< 12 months): polatuzumab-R-CHP plus second-line salvage therapy ± autologous stem-cell transplant: rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone plus second-line CAR-T for early relapse: SOC (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone plus second-line salvage therapy ± autologous stem-cell transplant). They estimated the transition probabilities from trial data and calculated the lifetime costs, quality-adjusted life-years (QALYs), and incremental cost-effectiveness ratios (ICERs) from the US and Canadian payer perspectives. They also used a willingness-to-pay (WTP) threshold of $150,000 US dollars (USD) or Canadian dollars (CAD)/QALY.

The results of probabilistic analyses showed that each strategy was more effective than the previous one but also more expensive. Adding polatuzumab-R-CHP to the SOC had an ICER of $546,956 (338,797-1,199,923) USD/QALY and $245,381 (151,671-573,250) CAD/QALY. Adding second-line CAR-T to the SOC had an ICER of $309,813 (190,197-694,200) USD/QALY and $303,163 (221,300-1,063,864) CAD/QALY. Combining polatuzumab-R-CHP and second-line CAR-T with the SOC had an ICER of $488,284 (326,765-840,157) USD/QALY and $267,050 (182,832-520,922) CAD/QALY.

In conclusion, they suggested that neither polatuzumab-R-CHP as a frontline treatment, CAR-T as a second-line treatment, nor their combination were likely to be cost-effective in the US or Canada at current prices compared to the SOC, given the uncertain incremental benefits in long-term survival and high costs.

Reference: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.00478