The importance of functional exercises in the healing of fracture patients cannot be overstated. For a study, researchers sought to assess how well school-aged children with limb fractures adhered to functional exercises to offer evidence for clinical management and nursing care of children with limb fractures. School-aged children who had limb fractures and were treated in the hospital between January 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, were chosen. The characteristics of the children who were involved in the study, as well as their postoperative functional exercise compliance, were studied. The determining compliance elements to practical exercises were investigated using Pearson correlation and logistic regression analysis. A total of 328 children with limb fractures were enrolled in the study, with only 35.98% of them complying with functional exercise. Age (r=0.707), the only child of the family (r=0.537), guardians (r=0.642), and temperament type (r=0.635) were all shown to be associated with compliance to functional exercises in school-age children with limb fractures (all P<0.05). Non-compliance to practical exercises in children with limb fracture (P<0.05) was found to be influenced by the age of less than or equal to (OR2.913, 95% CI2.091~3.611), being the only child of the family (OR2.006, 95% CI1.683~2.558), being guarded by grandparents (OR1.512, 95% CI1.201~2.118), and having a non-easy-going temperament (OR4.127, 95% CI3.811~4.902). After limb fractures, school-aged children have poor compliance with functional exercises, and there were a variety of reasons for this. Health care providers should aggressively intervene in nursing for children who were at risk to promote exercise compliance and the rehabilitation effect.

Source:bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-022-03193-6