The following is a summary of “Antibodies Produced in Response to a Live-Attenuated Dengue Vaccine Are Functional in Activating the Complement System,” published in the June 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Nascimento, et al.

For a study, researchers investigated the ability of antibodies produced in response to Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, to fix component 1q (C1q) and activate the complement system (CS). The CS is involved in various mechanisms such as aggregation, opsonization, lysis, and phagocytosis, which contribute to neutralizing and clearing dengue virus (DENV) infection.

Serum samples were collected from participants in phase 2 clinical trials before and after vaccination with TAK-003. Using a multiplex-based immunoassay, the samples were evaluated for complement-fixing antibodies (CFAs) against all four DENV serotypes.

The results showed that TAK-003 vaccination elicited the production of CFAs against all four DENV serotypes, and these CFAs persisted for at least one year post-vaccination, regardless of the participants’ baseline serostatus. The levels of CFAs were correlated with neutralizing antibody titers and the concentrations of total IgG and IgG1 antibodies binding to the virus. Additionally, samples with higher polyclonal IgG avidity showed greater efficiency in CFA fixation.

The findings suggested that the antibodies produced after TAK-003 vaccination have functional properties in activating the complement system and neutralizing infection caused by all DENV serotypes. It indicated that the ability of TAK-003 to induce complement-fixing antibodies may contribute to its efficacy in protecting against dengue virus infection.

It’s important to note that the study specifically focused on evaluating antibodies produced in response to TAK-003 vaccination and their functional properties related to CS activation and neutralization of DENV. Further research was needed to fully understand the clinical implications of these findings and the overall effectiveness of TAK-003 as a dengue vaccine.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/11/1282/6869524